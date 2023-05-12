Sensex Ends The Week At Five-Month High: Market Wrap
Sensex closed 123 points, or 0.20%, higher at 62,027.90, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 18 points, or 0.10%, to end at 18,314.80.
India's benchmark stock indices ended higher on Friday after reversing early losses, helped by gains in banking and auto stocks. However, metal, energy, and media stocks declined. The Sensex ended above the 62,000 mark, the highest level in over five months since Dec. 14, 2022.
Asian markets ended the day on a mixed note. European markets rose with a boost from earnings as luxury group Richemont rallied to a record following estimates-beating results. U.S. futures contracts on the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 posted modest gains.
Globally, stock markets have seesawed this week on mixed U.S. economic data and ongoing worries about the debt ceiling. Tech stocks have continued to outperform, with the Nasdaq 100 climbing 1% so far this week, yet there’s plenty of scepticism about the industry.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 123 points, or 0.20%, higher at 62,027.90, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 18 points, or 0.10%, to end at 18,314.80.
HDFC Bank Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Eicher Motors Ltd., and Hindustan Unilever Ltd. were among the top gainers in the Nifty 50.
Infosys Ltd., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., Hindalco Industries Ltd., Power Grid Corp. of India Ltd., and NTPC Ltd. weighed negatively on the index.
On a weekly basis, the indices advanced with the Sensex logging a weekly gain of 1.59% and the Nifty advancing 1.36%.
Last week, the indices ended largely unchanged and mixed. The S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.10% and the NSE Nifty 50 was higher by 0.02%.
Sectorally, Nifty Auto and Nifty Bank led the pack this week, while Nifty PSU Bank was the worst performer of the week.
The broader market indices declined and underperformed the larger peers, with the S&P BSE MidCap falling 0.33% and the S&P BSE SmallCap declining 0.08% at close of market on Friday.
Fourteen out of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd. declined, while six advanced.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of sellers. About 1,654 stocks rose, 1,610 declined, and 154 remained unchanged on the BSE.