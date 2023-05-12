Sensex Ends The Week At Five-Month High: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices ended higher on Friday after reversing early losses, helped by gains in banking and auto stocks. However, metal, energy, and media stocks declined. The Sensex ended above the 62,000 mark, the highest level in over five months since Dec. 14, 2022.

Asian markets ended the day on a mixed note. European markets rose with a boost from earnings as luxury group Richemont rallied to a record following estimates-beating results. U.S. futures contracts on the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 posted modest gains.

Globally, stock markets have seesawed this week on mixed U.S. economic data and ongoing worries about the debt ceiling. Tech stocks have continued to outperform, with the Nasdaq 100 climbing 1% so far this week, yet there’s plenty of scepticism about the industry.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 123 points, or 0.20%, higher at 62,027.90, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 18 points, or 0.10%, to end at 18,314.80.