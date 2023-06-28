Sensex Crosses 64,000, Nifty Breaches 19,000. Here's The Journey Of Last 1,000 Points
The Sensex hit 64,000 and Nifty 50 touched 19,000 for the first time ever as Indian benchmarks continue to defy global worries.
India's benchmark indices scaled new highs and crossed fresh milestones, unfazed by the likelihood of a recession in the developed markets.
The Sensex crossed 64,000 and Nifty 50 breached 19,000 for the first time ever. The Sensex rose as high as 64,050.44 and the Nifty hit 19,011.25, both new records and about 1% higher than Tuesday's close.
Headline indices closed at a record high with the Sensex at 63,915.42 points and Nifty 50 ending the day at 18,972.10.
Nifty 50 surpassed 19,000, taking over nine months or 625 days, from when it first crossed 18,000 on Oct. 11, 2021.
ITC Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., Bajaj Finserv Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd. and Asian Paints Ltd. were the top contributors to the positive change on the Nifty 50 Index, in its journey from 18,000 to 19,000 level.
Sensex took nearly seven months or 210 days to climb the 64,000 level from the 63,000 mark it first scaled on Nov. 30, 2022.
Tata Motors Ltd., ITC Ltd., UltraTech Cement Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., IndusInd Bank Ltd. and were the top gainers on the Sensex during the period.