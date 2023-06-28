Sensex Crosses 64,000, Nifty Breaches 19,000. Here's The Journey Of Last 1,000 Points

India's benchmark indices scaled new highs and crossed fresh milestones, unfazed by the likelihood of a recession in the developed markets.

The Sensex crossed 64,000 and Nifty 50 breached 19,000 for the first time ever. The Sensex rose as high as 64,050.44 and the Nifty hit 19,011.25, both new records and about 1% higher than Tuesday's close.

Headline indices closed at a record high with the Sensex at 63,915.42 points and Nifty 50 ending the day at 18,972.10.