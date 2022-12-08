Sensex Closes Higher For The First Time This Week: Market Wrap

Out of the 50 stocks compiled by the NSE Nifty 50 index, 27 advanced and 23 declined.

Axis Bank Ltd., IndusInd Bank Ltd., Eicher Motors Ltd., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., and Hindalco Industries Ltd. were the top gainers on the Nifty 50.

Sun Pharma Ltd., Divi's Laboratories Ltd., Power Grid Corp. of India Ltd., HDFC Life Insurance Co. and TCS Ltd. were the top losers.