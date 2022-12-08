Sensex Closes Higher For The First Time This Week: Market Wrap
The BSE Sensex ended the day 160 points higher at 62,570.68, while the Nifty 50 closed 49 points higher at 18,609.35.
The Indian benchmark indices started on a marginally positive note and stayed flat through the trading day on Thursday.
The S&P BSE Sensex ended the day 160 points higher, or 0.26%, at 62,570.68. The NSE Nifty 50 rose 49 points, or 0.26%, to close at 18,609.35.
Out of the 50 stocks compiled by the NSE Nifty 50 index, 27 advanced and 23 declined.
Axis Bank Ltd., IndusInd Bank Ltd., Eicher Motors Ltd., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., and Hindalco Industries Ltd. were the top gainers on the Nifty 50.
Sun Pharma Ltd., Divi's Laboratories Ltd., Power Grid Corp. of India Ltd., HDFC Life Insurance Co. and TCS Ltd. were the top losers.
The broader indices outperformed their larger peers, with mid- and small-cap stocks gaining 0.43% and 0.32%, respectively. Large caps gained 0.27%.
Twelve of the 20 sectoral indices compiled by BSE Ltd. advanced, with BSE Capital Goods, Industrials and Bankex gaining the most, at over 1%.
The market breadth is skewed in favour of bulls. About 1,868 stocks rose, 1,625 fell, and 126 remained unchanged.