Sensex Closes Higher After Three-Day Fall As HDFC Twins Gain On Merger Update: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock ended higher on Tuesday, with the Sensex snapping three straight days of decline, led by advances in non-banking financial companies and realty stocks.

European stocks and U.S. equity futures followed Asian markets higher as investors awaited the next key set of data and speeches by policymakers for pointers on the outlook for the economy and interest rates.

The Stoxx Europe 600 was on track to gain for the first time in seven days. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures rose around 0.3%. Benchmarks in Hong Kong, Australia, and mainland China gained, while Japanese and South Korean shares slid.

This week, key data from the U.S., such as the final take on January-March GDP, housing data, and the personal consumption expenditure report, which is the Federal Reserve's preferred gauge of inflation, will remain in focus.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is likely to visit Beijing in early July for the first high-level economic talks with her new Chinese counterpart, He Lifeng, according to a Bloomberg report.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed up 446 points, or 0.71%, at 63,416.03, while the NSE Nifty 50 was 126 points, or 0.68%, higher at 18,817.40.