Sensex At 1,00,000 Only A Matter Of Time, Says Jefferies' Chris Wood

It's only a matter of time before the Sensex touches 1,00,000, according to Jefferies' Christopher Wood, who reiterated his bullish view on Indian stock markets.

This target is achievable assuming 15% growth in earnings growth and a five-year average forward price-to-earnings multiple of 19.8 times, Wood wrote in his Greed & Fear note.

Indian bull markets will continue to climb the proverbial wall of worry, according to the note. One worry emerges from questioning whether the Modi government will be re-elected and another potential risk arises from a further reduction in retail investor activity, after stock markets have traded in a tight range, the note said. Active brokerage accounts fell from a peak of 3.8 crore accounts in June 2022 to 3.1 crore in April 2023.

