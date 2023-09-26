Selan Exploration Merger Plan Lifts Shares Over 12% To A Record

Shares of Selan Exploration Technology Ltd. surged over 12% to hit a record high on Tuesday after it recommended the merger with Antelopus Energy Ltd.

The board of the company will consider the option of the merger under Sections 230 to 232 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, according to an exchange filing.

The process of merger, including the scheme of arrangement, shall be subject to statutory and regulatory approvals, the statement said.

The resultant merger will aid in diversifying the company’s portfolio across multiple sedimentary basins, both onshore and offshore, thereby providing access to an increased proven oil and gas resource base and the ability to enhance production, it said.

It will also enhance value for the company's shareholders, resulting in creation of a leading energy company in India, according to the statement.