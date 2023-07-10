Securitisation Volumes Surge 60% To All-Time Q1 High Of Rs 55,000 Crore: Crisil

Robust loan collections and high credit growth at non-bank lenders led to a 60% jump in securitisation volumes to Rs 55,000 crore in the April-June quarter of FY2023-24, a report said on Monday.

This is the highest ever in the first quarter of a fiscal year, rating agency Crisil said, attributing the growth to high demand from banks and non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) resorting to securitisation as a funding route.

Securitisation refers to an activity where a financier or lender transfers future receivables on a loan or a bunch of loans to other financiers, which helps with immediate liquidity requirements.