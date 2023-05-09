Sectors That Saw Foreign Inflows And Outflows In The Second Half Of April
Foreign investors remained net buyers and continued to pump money into Indian equities for the second straight month in April.
Overseas investors bought equities worth $1,420 million, or Rs 11,631 crore, in April, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd.
Foreign institutional investors snapped their two-month selling streak and turned net buyers of Indian equities in March, buying Rs 7,936 crore worth of stocks. This comes after a sell-off of Rs 28,852 crore in January and Rs 5,294 crore in February.
Foreign institutions have remained net sellers so far in 2023 and offloaded Indian stocks worth Rs 3,729 crore, according to NSDL.
"India outperformed most markets in April. The principal reason for the outperformance is the sustained buying by FPIs," said VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services Ltd.
"In the second half of April, FPIs had made large purchases in financial services and continued buying capital goods. They were big sellers in IT.
FPIs are likely to continue buying in India. The appreciation in the rupee and good Q4 results will aid in increasing capital flows to India," Vijayakumar said.
Sector-Wise Flow
Financial Services
Financial services saw the largest inflow of $401 million, or Rs 3,280 crore, for the second consecutive fortnight. The sectors witnessed an inflow of $538 million, or Rs 4,410 crore, in the first half of the month.
"A large amount of FII inflow could have gone towards HDFC Bank, which currently is not in the MSCI Index but would become eligible for inclusion after the HDFC-HDFC Bank merger", according to a report by Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd.
"However, after MSCI’s announcement of using an adjustment factor of 0.5 for the merged entity, we could see some outflows in this fortnight," the report said.
According to Bloomberg, during this period, the Nifty Bank index rose by 2.61%.
Capital Goods
Capital goods witnessed an inflow of $186 million, or Rs 1,52.09 crore, and the sector saw a small inflow of $85 million, or Rs 695 crore, in the first half of April, according to Emkay Global.
In the last 12 months, the total inflow has been more than $2.5 billion, the report said.
Materials
The material sector witnessed an inflow of $143 million, or Rs 1,169.35 crore, in the last fortnight. The sector saw an inflow of $141 million, or Rs 1,155 crore, in the first half of April.
This is the fourth consecutive fortnight led by buying in all its basic industries: metals and mining ($91 million or Rs 744.13 crore), cement ($28 million or Rs 228.96 crore), chemicals ($23 million or Rs 188 crore), and forest materials ($1 million or Rs 8 crore ).
Energy
The sector saw an inflow of $114 million, or Rs 936 crore, in the second half of the month after witnessing an outflow of $69 million, or Rs 565.22 crore, in the first half.
Software and Services
In the last fortnight of April, the selling by FIIs was concentrated in the software and services sectors. The sector saw the largest outflow at $723 million, or Rs 5,910 crore, as against an inflow of $122 million, or Rs 1,002 crore, in the first half of April.
During this period, Nifty IT fell 2.24%, according to Bloomberg data.
Consumer Durables And Apparel
The sector witnessed a small outflow of $24 million, or Rs 195 crore, after witnessing an outflow of $5 million, or Rs 40 crore, in the first half of April.