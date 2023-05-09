Sectors That Saw Foreign Inflows And Outflows In The Second Half Of April

Foreign investors remained net buyers and continued to pump money into Indian equities for the second straight month in April.

Overseas investors bought equities worth $1,420 million, or Rs 11,631 crore, in April, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd.

Foreign institutional investors snapped their two-month selling streak and turned net buyers of Indian equities in March, buying Rs 7,936 crore worth of stocks. This comes after a sell-off of Rs 28,852 crore in January and Rs 5,294 crore in February.

Foreign institutions have remained net sellers so far in 2023 and offloaded Indian stocks worth Rs 3,729 crore, according to NSDL.