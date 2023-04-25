Sectors That Saw Foreign Inflows And Outflows In The First Half Of April

Overseas investors continued to pump money into Indian equities, mainly into financial services, automobile and auto component stocks during the first half of April, helping benchmark indices move off the five-month low they hit in late March.

Foreign institutional investors bought equities worth $1,069 million, or Rs 8,767 crore, in the first half of April.

FIIs snapped their two-month selling streak and turned net buyers of Indian equities in March, buying Rs 7,936 crore worth of stocks, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd. This comes after a sell-off of Rs 28,852 crore in January and Rs 5,294 crore in February.

Foreign institutions have remained net sellers so far in 2023 and offloaded Indian stocks worth Rs 17,567 crore, according to NSDL.