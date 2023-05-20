Sectors That FPIs Bought And Sold In The First Half Of May

Foreign investors turned net buyers in 2023 with a robust inflow in Indian equities in the first half of May.

Overseas investors net bought stocks worth $3.01 billion, or Rs 24,739 crore, in the first half of May, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd.

Foreign institutional investors snapped their two-month selling streak and turned net buyers of Indian equities in March, buying Rs 7,936 crore worth of stocks. This comes after a sell-off of Rs 28,852 crore in January and Rs 5,294 crore in February.

"Outlook for FPI flows has improved significantly, given the peak of the QT cycle in the U.S. and India's relative outperformance to global equities recently," ICICI Securities Ltd. said a note on May 17.

According to the note, the outperformance of Indian equities has been driven by the reduction in valuation premium of India to emerging market indices over the past one year and strong relative macroeconomics in terms of diminishing twin-deficit risk of fiscal and current account.

It also cited factors like rupee resilience, inflation dropping within the comfort zone of the RBI, in-line corporate earnings and the fastest growing large economy status in the world.

Rising valuations will be a key risk to the FPI flows towards India, the note said.