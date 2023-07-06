Sectors That Foreign Investors Bought And Sold In June

"Sustained FPI flows triggered by India’s steadily improving macros have taken markets to record highs. The major reason for the sustained FPI flows into India is the reversal in FPI strategy," said VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist, Geojit Financial Services Ltd.

January and February 2023 saw massive flows to China, triggered by China’s opening after Covid and expectations of a revival in growth and earnings. The FPI strategy was ‘sell India, buy China’, Vijayakumar said.

"FPI investment in India in January and February, combined, was negative Rs 34,146 crore. This strategy was based on the view that China is cheap and India is expensive," he said. "This strategy proved to be a mistake since the prospects of China deteriorated and those of India improved. The Chinese economy is struggling, and growth is expected to be muted for many years to come."

India's macros are steadily improving, with GDP growth and corporate earnings having the potential to improve further, Vijayakumar said. "So FPIs have reversed their strategy to ‘buy India, sell China’."

Valuations in India are rich from a short-term perspective. Therefore, even while continuing to invest in India, FPIs are likely to turn a bit cautious going forward, he said.