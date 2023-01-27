Sectors FPIs Bought, Sold In First Half Of January

The foreign institutional investors' flow was negative in the first half of January, driven by selling in the financial, software and services sectors, according to an Emkay Global report.

Overseas investors net bought Rs 14,398.8 crore worth of Indian equities in December, while it bought the most on Nov. 30 at Rs 9,010 crore.

Foreign institutions remained net sellers of Rs 23,254.4 crore of Indian stocks so far in 2023.