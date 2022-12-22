Sectors FPIs Bought And Sold In The First Half Of December

The foreign institutional investors continued to flock into Indian Indian equities in the first half of December, driven by the buying in capital goods and the materials sector, according to an Emkay Global report.

Overseas investors net bought Rs 9,090 crore worth of equities in the first half of December. Inflows continue from November when foreign portfolio investors pumped in Rs 36,238 crore in the country's equity markets in November, buying the most at Rs 9,010 crore on Nov. 30.

The buying since November, however, doesn't offset the selloff that took place in the previous months. Overseas investors, according to NSDL data, have withdrawn Rs 1.21 lakh crore from Indian stocks far this year.