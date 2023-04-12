Sectors Foreign Investors Bought And Sold In Second Half Of March

Foreign investors snapped two-month selling streak to turn net buyers of Indian equities in March.

Overseas institutional investors offloaded $564 million or Rs 4,640 crore worth of stocks in the second half of March, but still net bought equities worth Rs 7,936 crore during the month, according to the data from National Securities Depository Ltd.

The March inflow was aided by $1.87 billion or Rs 15,446 crore of investment by GQG partners in the Adani Group stocks, a report by Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd. said.

It came after a selloff of Rs 28,852 crore in January and Rs 5,294 crore in February. Foreign institutions have offloaded Indian stocks worth Rs 20,625 crore so far this year.