Sectors Foreign Investors Bought And Sold In Second Half Of January

Foreign investors continued to withdraw money from Indian equities in the second half of January, driven by selling in the financial and material sectors.

That took took the total outflow in January to $3.53 billion, according to an Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd. report.

Overseas investors net bought Rs 14,398.8 crore worth of Indian stocks in December, and hit a single day record of at Rs 9,010 crore on Nov. 30. But the foreign portfolio investors have net sold Rs 47,455.4 crore worth of Indian stocks so far in 2023.

"FPIs are selling in India and buying in cheaper markets like China, Hong Kong and South Korea where valuations are attractive", said V K Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services Ltd.

"This short India and long other cheaper markets strategy has led to big underperformance of the Indian market so far this year."

While China, Hong Kong and South Korea are up by 4.71%, 7.52 % and 11.45% respectively, India is down by 1.89%, Vijayakumar said.

"This kind of underperformance is unlikely to last long."