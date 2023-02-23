Sectors Foreign Investors Bought And Sold In First Half Of February

Foreign investors continued to pull money out of the Indian equity markets in the first half of February, driven outflows from energy and material sectors, according to a report by Emkay Global.

Overseas institutional investors sold equities worth $582 million (Rs 4,821 crore) in the first half of February.

This follows the January selloff of Rs 28,852-crore, the highest since Rs 50,203-crore outflow in June. Foreign institutions have sold Indian stocks worth Rs 30,104 crore so far in 2023.