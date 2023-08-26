SEBI Seeks To Keep Regulated Entities Away From Unregistered Finfluencers

The market regulator has proposed to bar regulated entities from associating with unregistered financial influencers to protect investors.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India proposed to disrupt the revenue model for such finfluencers so that the “perverse incentives in the ecosystem reduce”, according to a consultation paper by the regulator.

No SEBI-registered intermediaries or regulated entities or their representatives should directly or indirectly have monetary or non-monetary association for promotion or advertisement of their services or products with any unregistered entities including finfluencers, the paper said.

Financial influencers who provide information or advice on investing in securities, personal finance, banking products, insurance, and real estate investment through social or digital media platforms have the ability to influence the financial decisions of their followers, SEBI said.

Such finfluencers not registered with the relevant financial sector regulator may not have the requisite qualifications or expertise on the subject, it said. “Worse, not being formally subject to a financial sector regulator’s code of conduct, they may not disclose any potential conflict of interest such as their association with or interest in the products, services or securities that they promote.”