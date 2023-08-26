SEBI Seeks To Keep Regulated Entities Away From Unregistered Finfluencers
A paper proposes no SEBI-registered intermediaries should have monetary or non-monetary association with unregistered finfluencers
The market regulator has proposed to bar regulated entities from associating with unregistered financial influencers to protect investors.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India proposed to disrupt the revenue model for such finfluencers so that the “perverse incentives in the ecosystem reduce”, according to a consultation paper by the regulator.
No SEBI-registered intermediaries or regulated entities or their representatives should directly or indirectly have monetary or non-monetary association for promotion or advertisement of their services or products with any unregistered entities including finfluencers, the paper said.
Financial influencers who provide information or advice on investing in securities, personal finance, banking products, insurance, and real estate investment through social or digital media platforms have the ability to influence the financial decisions of their followers, SEBI said.
Such finfluencers not registered with the relevant financial sector regulator may not have the requisite qualifications or expertise on the subject, it said. “Worse, not being formally subject to a financial sector regulator’s code of conduct, they may not disclose any potential conflict of interest such as their association with or interest in the products, services or securities that they promote.”
The regulator has come across instances where SEBI-registered intermediaries and regulated entities may be relying on such unregistered and unregulated finfluencers to promote their products and services.
SEBI said finfluencers may induce clients to avail these products or services in return for a referral fee, commission, non-cash benefits, compensation received directly from the social media or other platform and profit sharing with the channel or platform.
The consultation paper also proposed:
Entities registered or regulated by SEBI, stock exchanges or AMFI shall not share any confidential information of their clients with any unregistered entities.
Finfluencers registered with SEBI, exchanges or AMFI shall display their appropriate registration number and other details and disclosures, and must adhere to the code of conduct.
Such entities shall comply with the advertisement guidelines issued by SEBI, exchanges and SEBI-recognised supervisory body from time to time.
SEBI registered or regulated entities shall not pay any trailing commission based on the number of referrals as referral fee.
Limited referrals from retail clients and payment of fees for such an arrangement by stockbrokers shall be allowed.
SEBI-registered intermediaries shall take active measures to dissociate themselves from any unregistered entity using their name, product or service.
They shall take necessary action to bring it to the notice of the enforcement agency concerned to take appropriate action, including filing case under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code for impersonation and fraud.
SEBI has sought comments on the proposals by Sept. 15.