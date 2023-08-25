SEBI Seeks To Boost Participation Of NRI, OCI Investments In Indian Securities Market

Under the current rule, an FPI applicant cannot be a Non-resident Indian or OCI. However, NRIs or OCIs or Resident Indian individuals can be constituents of the applicant after meeting the conditions specified by SEBI.

To enhance investments by FPIs in India, SEBI has proposed facilitating increased participation from NRIs and OCIs as constituents of FPIs that are based out of International Financial Services Centres in the country and regulated by the International Financial Services Centres Authority.