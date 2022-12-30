SEBI Seeks Pan-Exchange Platform To Reduce Investor Risk During Glitches

The market regulator has asked stock exchanges and clearing corporations to develop a joint investor risk reduction access platform by October 2023.

This service, once operational, will allow investors to square off open positions and cancel pending orders in the event of a technical glitch hindering trading services.

On Friday, the Securities and Exchange Board of India said in a circular that trading members can ask for the service by following the stoppage of trading rules set by the exchanges.

The watchdog also directed the exchanges to monitor parameters including connectivity, order flow, social media posts, etc., to track glitches and initiate the 'Investor Risk Reduction Access' service when needed, without waiting for requests from trading members.

Exchanges can enable the IRRA service suo motu only when trading services are halted across all exchanges, SEBI said.

Trading members can request the service when their services are affected on one or more of the exchanges they are affiliated with, it said.

Bourses will have to inform investors about the activation of the IRRA service through SMS or email. Exchanges and affected trading members will also have to put up a public notice on their websites announcing the same.

Once enabled, investors can login to the service using either their unique client code or PAN. Access will be authorised through an OTP sent to their registered mobile numbers and email addresses.