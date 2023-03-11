SEBI Revokes Securities Market Ban On Eight Former Promoter Entities Of DHFL

Also, the regulator said the investigation in the matter had been completed and thereafter it initiated quasi-judicial proceedings against Kapil Wadhawan, Dheeraj Wadhawan, Rakesh Kumar Wadhawan and Sarang Wadhawan who were the other four former promoters of DHFL (now known as Piramal Finance).

The eight former promoter entities are—Aruna Wadhawan, Malti Wadhawan, Anu Wadhawan, Pooja Wadhawan, Wadhawan Holdings Pvt., Wadhawan Consolidated Holdings Pvt., Wadhawan Retail Venture Pvt. and Wadhawan Global Capital Ltd. (formerly known as Wadhawan Housing Pvt.).