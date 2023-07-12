SEBI Refuses To Lift Ban On Nine Entities For Misleading YouTube Videos

SEBI has refused to lift the securities market ban imposed on nine entities in a case concerning manipulating the share prices of Sharpline Broadcast Ltd. through uploading misleading videos on YouTube channels.

The regulator, through an interim order in March, barred 24 entities from the securities market based on prima facie findings, and now it has confirmed the ban against nine of them.

"The prima facie findings in the interim order dated March 2, 2023, that the notices (nine entities) have prima facie engaged in a fraudulent and manipulative scheme resulting in prima facie contravention of provisions of the PFUTP (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trading Practices) Regulations, stand confirmed," Securities and Exchange Board of India said in an order on Tuesday.