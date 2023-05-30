SEBI Reconstitutes Intermediary Advisory Committee

SEBI has reconstituted its intermediary advisory committee, which makes suggestions on matters pertaining to changes in the legal framework and enhancing transparency in the systems and procedures of market intermediaries, including stock brokers, depository participants, and clearing members.

Rejigging its committee, the capital markets regulator said the panel will continue to be chaired by S Ravindran Jain, former executive director at SEBI. Also, the regulator has inducted new members into the panel.

The 21-member committee has representation from the brokerage industry, financial institutions, legal fields, and SEBI's members, as per the information available with the market watchdog.

The regulator has inducted several new members, including Nithin Kamath, founder and chief executive officer of Zerodha Broking, and Grow's CEO, Lalit Keshre.

Further, Ashish Chauhan, managing director and CEO of the National Stock Exchange; Sundararaman Ramamurthy, MD and CEO of the BSE; Narendra Wadhwa, President of the Commodity Participants Association of India; and Vijay Mehta, President of the Association of National Exchanges Members of India are the other members.

The committee has been tasked with suggesting measures for improving market safety, efficiency, and transparency and advises SEBI on matters required to be taken up for changes in the legal framework to introduce simplification and transparency in systems and procedures with regard to market intermediaries.

In addition, it advises the regulator on greater adoption of technology and cyber security by intermediaries, including in respect of compliance.