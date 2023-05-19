SEBI Mulls Streamlining Regulatory Framework For FVCI Registration

The capital markets watchdog, the Securities and Exchange Board of India, proposed on Thursday to streamline the regulatory framework for the registration of foreign venture capital investors.

In its consultation paper, SEBI has suggested that the process of granting registration to FVCIs and processing other post-registration references may be delegated to designated depository participants in line with the provisions prescribed for FPIs.

An applicant seeking registration as an FVCI should engage a DDP to avail its services for obtaining a registration certificate as an FVCI.

Presently, the processing of applications for granting registration to FVCIs and related due diligence is carried out by SEBI.

In addition, the regulator has suggested that the eligibility criteria for FVCIs should be streamlined in line with those prescribed for FPIs. Also, it was proposed that FVCIs hold their investments in demat form.

SEBI has sought comments from the public till May 31 on the proposals.

FVCI is an investor incorporated and established outside India who invests primarily in unlisted securities of venture capital undertakings and venture capital funds.

As of March 2023, a total of 269 FVCIs were registered with SEBI. Further, the cumulative investments made by FVCIs directly in investee companies stood at Rs 48,286 crore during the period.