SEBI Lists Standard Operating Procedure For Stock Exchange Outage

The Securities and Exchange Board of India listed the standard operating procedure that should be followed if there is a stock exchange outage and trading hours get extended due to it.

The capital markets regulator defined "stock exchange outage" as stoppage of continuous trading, either suo moto by exchange or by virtue of reasons beyond control of the stock exchange.

Exchanges have been ordered to roll out a common close-out policy within 30 days to ensure uniform methodology of settlement of open positions—in case continuous trading didn’t happen in cash market or equity derivative segment of the exchange during the last half hour of trading for the day due to outage.

Stoppage of continuous trading will not include trading halt on account of index-based market-wide circuit breaker, SEBI said in a circular issued on Monday.