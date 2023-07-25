SEBI Issues Rs 2.2 Crore Demand Notice To Yes Bank's Former MD Rana Kapoor

The demand notice came after Kapoor failed to pay the fine imposed on him by the Securities and Exchange Board of India in September 2022.

In a notice, SEBI directed Kapoor to pay Rs 2.22 crore, which includes interest and recovery costs, within 15 days.

In the event of non-payment of dues, the market regulator will recover the amount by attaching and selling his moveable and immovable property. Besides, Kapoor faces attachment of his bank accounts and arrest.