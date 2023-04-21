SEBI Issues Procedure For Seeking Prior Approval For Change In Control Of Vault Managers

Capital markets regulator SEBI on Friday came out with a procedure for vault managers to seek prior approval from the watchdog in case of a change in control.

The vault manager is regulated as a SEBI intermediary for providing vaulting services meant for gold deposited to create electronic gold receipts.

The obligations of the vault manager include accepting deposits, storage, and safekeeping of gold, creation as well as withdrawal of EGR, grievance redressal, and periodic reconciliation of physical gold with the records of the depository.

Under the procedure, SEBI said that an application should be made by the vault managers to the regulator for prior approval through the intermediary portal, according to a circular.