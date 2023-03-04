BQPrimeMarketsSEBI Identifies Qualified Stockbrokers Under Fraud Prevention Measures
SEBI Identifies Qualified Stockbrokers Under Fraud Prevention Measures

The selected stockbrokers will have to meet enhanced obligations and discharge additional responsibilities.
04 Mar 2023, 1:28 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source:&nbsp;Photo by <a href="https://unsplash.com/@mayofi?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Joshua Mayo</a> on <a href="https://unsplash.com/photos/HASoyURgPMY?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Unsplash</a>)</p></div>
(Source: Photo by Joshua Mayo on Unsplash)
The markets regulator released a list of qualified stockbrokers, following a recommendation last month for a strong surveillance system by stock brokers to detect and prevent fraud or market abuse.

"These QSBs shall be required to meet enhanced obligations and discharge additional responsibilities," according to a circular by the National Stock Exchange of India. "Enhanced monitoring of QSBs shall be carried out by all exchanges, with effect from July 01, 2023."

The exchanges will issue separate circular on operating guidelines and comprehensive framework for carrying out enhanced monitoring of the designated qualified stock brokers.

The list of qualified stockbrokers selected by SEBI includes:

  • 5Paisa Capital

  • Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers

  • Angel One

  • Globe Capital Market

  • HDFC Securities

  • ICICI Securities

  • IIFL Securities

  • Jainam Broking

  • Kotak Securities

  • Motilal Oswal Financial Services

  • Nextbillion Technology

  • Nuvama Wealth And Investment

  • RKSV Securities India

  • ShareKhan

  • Zerodha Broking

SEBI had in its Feb. 6 circular enumerated the parameters for selecting certain stockbrokers, having regard to their size and scale of operations, likely impact on investors and securities market, as well as governance and service standards as qualified stock brokers.

