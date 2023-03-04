SEBI Identifies Qualified Stockbrokers Under Fraud Prevention Measures

The markets regulator released a list of qualified stockbrokers, following a recommendation last month for a strong surveillance system by stock brokers to detect and prevent fraud or market abuse.

"These QSBs shall be required to meet enhanced obligations and discharge additional responsibilities," according to a circular by the National Stock Exchange of India. "Enhanced monitoring of QSBs shall be carried out by all exchanges, with effect from July 01, 2023."

The exchanges will issue separate circular on operating guidelines and comprehensive framework for carrying out enhanced monitoring of the designated qualified stock brokers.