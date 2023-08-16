SEBI Gets Two Whole-Time Members

The Union Cabinet approved the appointment of two whole-time members for market regulator SEBI on Wednesday.

Kamlesh Varshney, a 1990 batch Indian Revenue Service officer who is currently serving as a joint secretary with the Department of Revenue, has been appointed as one of the members by the appointments committee.

Amarjeet Singh, who is an executive director with the Securities and Exchange Board of India, has been appointed as the other WTM.

Ananta Barua and SK Mohanty's retirement from their positions left a vacancy, which the newly appointed members will fill. The appointments are for a period of three years.

Mohanty's term ended on June 25, while Barua's term came to an end on Aug. 1. SEBI currently has two WTMs—Ashwani Bhatia and Ananth Narayan. The present appointments complete the four whole-time members as provided by the SEBI Act.