SEBI Extends Time Till January-End For Entering Details Of Non-Convertible Securities

The extension comes after SEBI received representations from debenture trustees, which cited operational or technical difficulties in entering details and sought extension of timeline for verifying the entries made by issuer.

"Accordingly, it has been decided that for existing outstanding non-convertible securities, issuers shall ensure that they enter the details into the system on or before January 31, 2023 and DTs shall verify the same by February 28, 2023", SEBI said in a circular.

DTs will be required to submit a fortnightly progress report on status of compliance.