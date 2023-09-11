SEBI Details Procedure Allowing Board Seats For REIT, InvIT Holders

According to the notified framework, unitholders eligible under the rules will have the option to either nominate or refrain from nominating a director to the board of investment managers to be their representative. A unitholder who decides to be part of a particular unit holding group shall not be allowed to take part in a different group for the same purpose. It shall be the duty of the investment manager to make appropriate policies regarding the qualifications and criteria for the appointment of this nominee director.

The investment manager, which is a trust responsible for taking the investment decisions, will have to inform the unitholders about their right to nominate a representative. The first intimation will have to be made within 10 days of Sept. 30 at their email addresses.

Any subsequent intimations shall be made within 10 days of the end of every financial year. On receipt of the intimation, unitholders who are interested shall inform their investment manager within the next 10 days. They shall also provide details as to their proposed representative, including name, profile, and any other outstanding criminal or regulatory actions.

Once recommendations are made, the investment manager will have to confirm the eligibility of the representative and appoint the director within 30 days of confirmation. If the investment manager is unable to confirm the eligibility of the nominee director, such information will have to be communicated within 10 days of the nomination.

A director appointed under the process shall remain on the boards of investment managers unless such a nomination is withdrawn, changed, or the unitholder becomes ineligible. The circular will come into force with immediate effect. All pending trust deeds shall be amended to the extent of the framework.