SEBI Comes Out 'Stricter Timeline' For Disclosure Of Material Events

With regard to criteria for determining the materiality of events, Sebi said that one of the criteria is the omission of an event, whose value or the expected impact in terms of value, exceeds the lower of 2% of turnover, or 2% of net worth as per the last audited consolidated financial statements or 5% of the average of absolute value of profit or loss after tax, as per the last three audited consolidated financial statements of the listed entity.