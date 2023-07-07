SEBI Carves Out Core Responsibilities For Mutual Fund Trustees

The Securities and Exchange Board of India carved out certain core responsibilities for trustees of mutual funds and boards of directors of asset management companies on Friday.

This is pursuant to an amendment made to the SEBI (Mutual Funds) Regulations, where the board decided to specify some core responsibilities for mutual fund trustees.

Trustees are entities that hold the property of the mutual fund in trust for the benefit of the unitholders. Their primary role is to ensure that the AMCs appointed by them act in the best interests of the unitholders. Although the mutual fund regulations already provide for the responsibilities of a trustee, the regulator has now provided some key areas that need focus.

The core responsibilities of a mutual fund trustee would include: