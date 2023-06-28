SEBI Board Meeting Live: Here Are Key Items On The Agenda

The board of the Securities and Exchange Board of India is set to discuss several matters in its meeting on Wednesday.

Last month, the markets regulator proposed additional disclosures for "high-risk" foreign portfolio investors. The categorisation, coupled with quantitative thresholds, is required to prevent misuse of the FPI route and violations of existing regulations, it said.

SEBI has also addressed a range of issues faced by Alternate Investment Funds to make these structures investment-friendly. From liquidity issues to overcharging of commissions by the portfolio managers, the market regulator has proposed several changes to how Alternative Investment Funds function.

It has also proposed other regulations, including cutting down the IPO listing timeline, measures to curb suspicious trading patterns, a levying mechanism to check market abuse, and a uniform total expense ratio for asset management companies.