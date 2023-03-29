BQPrimeMarketsSEBI Board Meet Live: SEBI Approves Tighter Rules For Stockbrokers To Curb Fraud
SEBI Board Meet Live: SEBI Approves Tighter Rules For Stockbrokers To Curb Fraud

SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch is addressing the post board meeting press briefing on the crucial decisions taken today.
29 Mar 2023, 4:31 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>SEBI chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch during the post board meeting briefing (Photo: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime)</p></div>
SEBI chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch during the post board meeting briefing (Photo: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime)
AMCs To Form A Panel For Unitholders' Protection

Asset management companies of mutual funds will form a unitholder protection committee with a focus on unit holder protection, says Buch.

Buch further says that SEBI is looking at mutual fund lite regulations for passive funds, which will be taken up in FY24.

Corporate Debt Market Development Fund On Anvil

The SEBI board introduced amendments for setting up a corporate debt market development fund.

The corporate debt market development fund will be managed by SBI Mutual Fund, says SEBI chief Buch. The funds will be raised from mutual funds, she adds.


Some Stockbrokers Colluding In Opening Mule Accounts, Unusual Trading Activities, Says SEBI Chief

We have some of the brokers who are colluding in opening of mule accounts and unusual trading activities, says SEBI chair Buch.

The SEBI board has approved a framework to provide an institutional mechanism for prevention and detection of fraud or market abuse by stockbrokers.

SEBI Looking At Portability Across Clearing Corporations

SEBI is looking at portability across clearing corporations, says chief Buch. This is part of mitigating cyber security risks, she says, adding that the portability will also apply for collateral. This will be taken up in the next financial year, Buch says.


ASBA Facility For Secondary Market To Be Optional For Investors

The SEBI board has approved a broad framework for ASBA-like facility for secondary market trading. The facility will be based on blocking funds for trading in secondary trading through UPI.






