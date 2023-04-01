SEBI Bans Three From Securities Markets, Fines Rs 90-Lakh In Zee Insider Trading Case

In addition, Ritolia and Chawla have been directed to disgorge illegal gains to the tune of Rs 7.52 crore and Rs 2.09 crore respectively along with interest, the regulator said in its 152-page final order on Friday.

The case relates to insider trading activities by certain entities in the scrip of ZEEL, while in possession of unpublished price sensitive information pertaining to audited financial results of the media company for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 as well as launch of ZEEPLEX by the company on Sept.1, 2020.

Bijal Shah, who was head of the financial planning and analysis, strategy and investor relations at ZEEL during the relevant time, had access to this unpublished price sensitive information.

He in turn, communicated the information to Ritolia and Chawla, who traded on the basis of this information and earned profits to the tune of Rs 7.52 crore and Rs 2.09 crore respectively, the Securities and Exchange Board of India said.

According to the regulator, Shah is not liable for insider trading, he has played the primary role in disclosing the unpublished price sensitive information to Ritolia and Chawla, which resulted in the violation of the provisions of insider trading rules.

"The allegations against noticee numbers two (Ritolia) and three (Chawla) for committing insider trading and against noticee number one (Shah) for communicating the UPSI to noticee numbers two and three have been adequately established," SEBI said.