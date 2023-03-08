SEBI Asks Investors To Link PAN With Aadhaar By March 31

The Central Board of Direct Taxes issued a circular in March 2022, whereby the PAN allotted to a person would become inoperative if it is not linked with Aadhaar by March 31, 2023, and would be liable to all the consequences under the Income-tax Act, 1961, for not furnishing, intimating or quoting the PAN.

"Since PAN is the key identification number and part of KYC requirements for all transactions in the securities market, all SEBI registered entities and Market Infrastructure Institutions are required to ensure valid KYC for all participants."