SEBI Asks Exchanges To Set Common Equilibrium Price For Listing Day After IPO

The Securities and Exchange Board of India asked the exchanges to set a common equilibrium price for the first day of trading after the initial public offering or relisting of shares in a normal trading session.

Price discovery for shares of newly listed companies or relisted shares happens through a call auction process, according to a circular issued by the market regulator in 2012.

The call auction process happens across multiple exchanges, leading to discrepancies in the discovered price or equilibrium price. If the deviation is significant, the price bands on individual exchanges can vary, presenting an incorrect picture to investors, SEBI said in a circular on Tuesday.