SEBI Allows Stock Exchanges To Launch Future Contracts On Corporate Bond Indices

Further, single issuer should not have more than 15% weight in the index. There should be at least eight issuers in the index, and the index should not have more than 25% weight in a particular group of issuers (excluding securities issued by public sector undertakings, public financial institutions and public sector banks).

"The value of the Cash Settled Corporate Bond Index Futures (CBIF) contracts shall not be less than Rs 2 lakh at the time of introduction," SEBI said.