SEBI Allows AIFs To Participate In Credit Default Swap Transactions

Regulator SEBI on Thursday allowed alternative investment funds to participate in the Credit Default Swaps market as protection buyers and sellers in a bid to facilitate deepening of the domestic corporate bond segment.

The new norms, which will come into force with immediate effect, allow business entities to hedge risks associated with the bonds market. CDS is a specific kind of counter-party agreement which allows the transfer of third party credit risk from one party to another.

Under the new norm, Category-I and Category-II AIFs can buy CDS on underlying investment in debt securities only for the purpose of hedging, while Category-III AIFs can purchase CDS for hedging or otherwise, within permissible leverage, the Securities and Exchange Board of India said in a circular.

With regard to selling, SEBI said Category-II and Category-III AIFs may sell CDS by earmarking unencumbered government bonds or Treasury bills equal to the amount of the CDS exposure. Such earmarked securities may also be used for maintaining applicable margin requirements for the CDS exposure.