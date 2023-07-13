Sealmatic India Shares Hit Record High On Getting An Optimum Nuclear Safety Certificate

Shares of Sealmatic India Ltd. surged over 11% to hit a fresh record high after it obtained a nuclear safety certificate.

The company received accreditation for ISO 19443 nuclear applications, becoming the first of its kind to receive this kind of certification in India and globally.

ISO 19443 is a nuclear-specific quality management company certification designed to improve the safety and quality of the nuclear supply chain.

Share of the company surged 8.52% to Rs 410.1 apiece, compared to a 0.8% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 at 11:10 a.m. The stock gained as much as 11.59% intraday. It has risen nearly 74% since its listing on Jan. 3.

Total traded volume stood at 8.7 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 75, implying that the stock maybe overbought.