BQPrimeMarketsSchneider Electric Infrastructure Shares Hit Record High After Q1 Profit, Revenue Jump
ADVERTISEMENT

Schneider Electric Infrastructure Shares Hit Record High After Q1 Profit, Revenue Jump

The heavy-electrical-equipment maker's net profit rose 32% year-on-year to Rs 34.9 crore in the quarter ended June.

10 Aug 2023, 12:12 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Schneider Electric Infrastructure website)</p></div>
(Source: Schneider Electric Infrastructure website)

Shares of Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd. jumped over 7% to hit a record high on Thursday after its revenue and profit surged over 30% in the first quarter.

The heavy-electrical-equipment maker's net profit rose 32% year-on-year to Rs 34.9 crore in the quarter ended June, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.

Schneider Electric Q1 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 33% at Rs 495.3 crore.

  • Ebitda up 71% at Rs 49.5 crore.

  • Ebitda margin at 9.99% vs. 7.79%

  • Net profit up 32% at Rs 34.9 crore.

Shares of Schneider Electric rose 2.97% to 295.95 apiece, compared to 0.29% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 as of 12:05 p.m. The stock rose as much as 7.86% intraday to hit an all-time high of Rs 310 apiece.

It has risen 80% year-to-date. The total traded volume stood at 4.2 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 63.

One analyst tracking Schneider Electric maintains a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The 12-month analyst price target implies a potential downside of 11.2%.

ALSO READ

RBI Monetary Policy Highlights: MPC Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged; Inflation Still Above Target, Says Das

Opinion
RBI Monetary Policy Highlights: MPC Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged; Inflation Still Above Target, Says Das
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT