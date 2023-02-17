Schaeffler India Q3 Results: Shares Gain After Profit Beats Estimates

Shares of Schaeffler India Ltd. gained after its third-quarter profit beat analysts' estimates.

The company's third-quarter net profit rose 21.2% year-on-year to Rs 230.98 crore on the back of higher revenue, beating analyst estimates of Rs 195.8 crore. The profit stood at Rs 190.64 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

Revenue rose 17.8% to Rs 1,794.65 crore compared with Rs 1,523.2 crore in the same period a year ago. It nearly met the consensus analyst estimates pooled by Bloomberg, which stood at Rs 1,777.3 crore.