SBI To Sell 2% Stake In IPO-Bound NSDL
SBI holds 5% stake in the NSDL while it intends to divest 2% in the Offer For Sale subject to the terms of the proposed IPO.
State Bank of India on Monday said it proposes to sell 2% stake by offloading 40 lakh shares in depository organisation NSDL.
The bank intends to participate in an Initial Public Offering of National Securities Depositories Limited (NSDL), SBI said in a regulatory filing.
SBI holds 5% stake in the NSDL while it intends to divest 2% in the Offer For Sale subject to the terms of the proposed IPO, it said.
NSDL is a depository set-up to carry on, regulate and manage the business of providing depository and clearing and settlement services in respect of securities and instruments of all kinds.
It has three operating segments -- depository, database management services, and banking services.
