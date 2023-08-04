SBI, M&M, Alembic Pharma, BHEL Q1 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

State Bank of India will be reporting its results for the quarter-ended June on Friday.

The country's largest lender is likely to post a net profit of Rs 14,948.7 crore during the quarter under review, according to a survey of analysts' estimates done by Bloomberg.

Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. will also report its first-quarter earnings. The automobile giant's standalone revenue is expected to be Rs 23,643.8 crore, while standalone net profit could touch Rs 1,949.6 crore, according to consensus estimates.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is expected to report a revenue of Rs 1,393.5 crore and a net profit of Rs 110.6 crore, according to estimates.

Fortis Healthcare Ltd., Bharat Dynamics Ltd., Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., Gujarat State Petronet Ltd., CE Info Systems Ltd., Computer Age Management Services Ltd., Century Plyboards Ltd., IG Petrochemicals Ltd., Kolte Patil Developers Ltd., Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd. and TCI Express Ltd. will also report their Q1 results.

Other companies that will be announcing their Q1 results include IDFC Ltd., Dilip Buildcon Ltd., IRB InvIT Fund, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd., JSW Holdings Ltd., Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd., Nesco Ltd., Shipping Corp., Tata Investment Corp., Axiscades Technologies Ltd., Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd., Everest Industries Ltd., Fineotex Chemical Ltd., Housing and Urban Development Corp., IG Petrochemicals Ltd., Ikio Lighting Ltd., MOIL Ltd., SML Isuzu Ltd., Bhagiradha Chemicals and Industries Ltd., Indraprastha Medical Corp., Nava Ltd., NGL Fine-Chem Ltd., Nucleus Software Exports Ltd., and Rain Industries Ltd.