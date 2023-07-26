SBI Life Q1 Results Review: Analysts Retain 'Buy' Citing Growth, Attractive Valuations
The private insurer's April–June net profit rose 45% over a year earlier, beating estimates.
Most analysts retained buy ratings on SBI Life Insurance Co., citing its quarterly earnings, growth guidance and attractive valuations.
The private insurer's April–June net profit rose 45% over the year earlier, beating estimates. Its revenue jumped nearly sixfold, while net premiums rose 19%. Its value of new business, however, fell 1% in Q1 and the VNB margin stood at 28.8% against 30.4% a year ago.
Shares of SBI Life were trading 1.16% lower at Rs 1,286 apiece at 10.30 am, compared to a 0.7% advance in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50.
Of the 33 analysts tracking the firm, 32 maintain a buy rating on the stock and one recommends a hold, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential upside of 21.8%.
Brokerages' View On SBI Life Q1 FY24 Results
Nomura
Maintains a buy rating with a target price of Rs 1,550 apiece (reduced from Rs 1,625 apiece), implying an upside of 19%.
Demand for unit-linked insurance plans and annuities remained strong, share of bancassurance channel increased.
Decline in value-of-new-business margin due to product mix shifting to participating products/unit-linked insurance products from the non-participating products segment.
The company maintained its leadership position among private players, with a market share of 14.9% year-to-date.
It is well entrenched for growth in FY24, given that the cross-sell opportunities for SBI customers is huge.
Build in average return on operating embedded value at about 20% for FY24–26 forward.
Target price implies 2.3 times FY25 forward EV multiple.
Brokerage finds current valuations at 2.0 times FY25 forward EV reasonable.
Jefferies
Maintains a buy rating with a target price of Rs 1,520 apiece, revised upwards from Rs 1,410 apiece, implying an upside of 17%.
Q1 saw a tad softer-than expected-VNB.
It was flat year-on-year due to fall in margin and softer premium growth on high base.
Mix dilution drives down VNB margin.
Soft growth in premiums on a high base.
The company expects normalisation in premiums from the second quarter and the target is for 20% growth.
While premium growth trends will normalise from the second quarter, brokerage to watch out for improvement in persistency (that fell) and any hike in commissions for SBI Life (per management no change is discussed).
Valuations are fair at 2.2 times the 12-month forward price/EV.
Motilal Oswal
Maintains a buy rating with a target price of Rs 1,570 apiece, implying an upside of 21%.
Reported a slightly muted performance in Q1.
VNB was flat year-on-year as margin contracted 290 basis points quarter-on-quarter to 28.7%, due to product mix shifting towards the ULIPs.
On a sequential basis, the share of the ULIP and protection business is maintained at 53% and 12% respectively.
The share of non-par savings stood at 19% in Q1 versus 28% in Q4.
Company is optimistic about the non-par segment and foresees a potential recovery in its share over the next few quarters.
Slightly lower VNB margin estimates.
Expect VNB margin to remain at 29.7% in FY25.
Expect SBI Life to deliver a 20% compound annual growth rate in APE over FY23–25, thus enabling a 17% VNB CAGR.
RoEV is expected to stay at around 22%.
Management maintained the guidance of better-than-industry premium growth (expected growth of about 20–25%) and a range-bound VNB margin between 28% and 30%.
The company acknowledged that in the near term, product-level margin is probably at optimum levels.
The mix will be a key driver for the margin trajectory.