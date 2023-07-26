SBI Life Q1 Results Review: Analysts Retain 'Buy' Citing Growth, Attractive Valuations

Most analysts retained buy ratings on SBI Life Insurance Co., citing its quarterly earnings, growth guidance and attractive valuations.

The private insurer's April–June net profit rose 45% over the year earlier, beating estimates. Its revenue jumped nearly sixfold, while net premiums rose 19%. Its value of new business, however, fell 1% in Q1 and the VNB margin stood at 28.8% against 30.4% a year ago.

Shares of SBI Life were trading 1.16% lower at Rs 1,286 apiece at 10.30 am, compared to a 0.7% advance in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50.

Of the 33 analysts tracking the firm, 32 maintain a buy rating on the stock and one recommends a hold, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential upside of 21.8%.