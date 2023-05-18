SBI, ITC, IndiGo, Zydus Lifesciences, Uno Minda Q4 Results Today: Here's What To Expect

State Bank of India, the largest lender in the country, will have the investors' attention on Thursday as it announces corporate earnings for the quarter ended March 2023, along with FMCG giant ITC Ltd., IndiGo's parent InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., Zydus Lifesciences Ltd., Uno Minda Ltd. and others.

For the quarter under review, SBI is expected to post around 20% growth year-on-year in revenue, according to the average of analyst estimates tracked by Bloomberg.

Net profit for the period is expected to jump more than 63% in annual terms as profitability improves, Bloomberg data showed.