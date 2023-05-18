SBI, ITC, IndiGo, Zydus Lifesciences, Uno Minda Q4 Results Today: Here's What To Expect
Here are estimates of earnings by major companies scheduled to be announced today.
State Bank of India, the largest lender in the country, will have the investors' attention on Thursday as it announces corporate earnings for the quarter ended March 2023, along with FMCG giant ITC Ltd., IndiGo's parent InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., Zydus Lifesciences Ltd., Uno Minda Ltd. and others.
For the quarter under review, SBI is expected to post around 20% growth year-on-year in revenue, according to the average of analyst estimates tracked by Bloomberg.
Net profit for the period is expected to jump more than 63% in annual terms as profitability improves, Bloomberg data showed.
ITC will also announce its earnings for the March quarter. The company is expected to post a low single-digit rise in revenue from operations as compared with the year ago period, according to Bloomberg data.
Rise in net profit for the period under review is expected to be in the mid teens, as compared with the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Profitability for the period is also estimated to see an uptick, according to analyst estimates.
Container Corp. of India Ltd., LT Foods Ltd., GAIL (India) Ltd., Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd., GR Infraprojects Ltd., Hindustan Construction Co., Jet Airways (India) Ltd., Thomas Cook (India) Ltd. and Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd. will also announce their results for the quarter on Thursday.