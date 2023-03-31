SBI Cards Shares Gain After Jefferies Initiates Coverage With 'Buy'

Shares of SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd. gained after Jefferies initiated coverage with a 'buy rating, betting on its strong franchise in credit cards.

"SBI Cards should gain share in card spends, as the scope to increase penetration within SBI's large customer base is large," the brokerage said. The credit card to debit card ratio is 14% below the peer average of 29%, and penetration within SBI's addressable customer pool is only 6%.

The brokerage initiated coverage on the stock with a 'buy' rating and a price target of Rs 900, implying a potential upside of 27%.