SBI Card Q1 Results Review: Brokerages Maintain 'Buy' As Business Performance Remains 'Solid'

Shares of SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd. declined the most in six months on Monday after its first-quarter profit missed analysts' estimates.

The credit-card company's net profit declined 5% year-on-year to Rs 593.3 crore in the quarter ended June, according to an exchange filing on Friday. That compared with Bloomberg's estimate of Rs 605.6 crore.

However, most brokerages maintain a 'buy' on the stock as business performance remains 'solid'.

"Business performance still remains solid, with card growth of 20% year-on-year, spend growth of 25% year-on-year, and loan growth of 30% year-on-year," Kotak Institutional Equities said in a July 29 note.

The firm had reported a mixed quarter after credit costs remained elevated due to stress in CY19 sourcing vintage but are expected to improve in the upcoming quarters, according to Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

The earnings growth has faced challenges of adverse change in mix (delay in revolver buildup after Covid), higher cost of funds (rate hikes), higher operating expenses, regulatory challenges, and higher credit costs, including a long-tailed impact of Covid, according to ICICI Securities.