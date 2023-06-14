SBI Card's Margins Nearing A Bottom, Says Jefferies; Upgrades Target Price

Jefferies has upgraded its target price on SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd., citing that its margins are nearing a bottom and India's growing credit card spending does not face a risk from growing UPI usage.

The research firm increased SBI Card's earnings per share estimate by 3-5% for financial years 2024-26 and raised the 12-month target price to Rs 1,100 apiece, implying a potential upside of 19%. It maintains a 'buy' rating on the stock.

Margins are expected to trough in the ongoing April-June quarter and slowly inch up in FY24-26 to 12%, according to Jefferies' June 12 note.

While credit costs are expected to stay elevated in the near term because of some pressure on asset quality from the pool of customers that originated in 2019, they should normalise in the second half of the fiscal as the rate hike cycle as peaked, the research firm said. Rate cuts would boost SBI's earnings as 65% of its liabilities are of short-duration, Jefferies said.