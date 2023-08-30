ADVERTISEMENT
SBFC Finance's 47% Q1 Profit Jump Drives Stock Rally
The net interest margin stood at 9.1% versus 9.5% in the preceding quarter.
Shares of SBFC Finance Ltd. jumped over 7% on Wednesday after its standalone net profit rose 47% in the June quarter of fiscal 2024.The financial services firm's profit increased to Rs 46.96 crore in the first quarter compared with Rs 32.1 crore in the year-ago period. The net interest margin stood at 9.1% vs 9.5% on a year-on-year basis, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.
SBFC Finance's stock was trading 5.05% higher at Rs 90.45 apiece compared to a 0.46% advance in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 as of 9:54 a.m. The share price rose as much as 7.9% to hit an intra-day high of Rs 92.90 apiece.
